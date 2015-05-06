It's on! See the first pictures of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk together

Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk can't keep their relationship a secret any longer. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! has obtained exclusive photos of the duo cozying up to each other while taking a romantic stroll through the streets of New York City.

Bradley and Irina were spotted kissing on the streets of New York Photo: Getty Images

In the images, the duo can be seen holding hands, playfully laughing with each other and sharing a passionate kiss. Clearly enchanted by the brunette beauty, the American Sniper star, dressed casually in a baseball hat and sweatshirt, wrapped his arm lovingly around the 29-year-old's waist. Irina was also dressed down in jeans and a black sweater. During their walk, they then stopped to share a passionate kiss on the street corner with Bradley holding on to Irina's face while she grasped on to his arm before walking off into the night.

HELLO! magazine's sister publication HOLA! have obtained exclusive photos of the couple Photo: GTRES / Hola

Their PDA comes after Bradley, 40, and Irina both attended the White House Correspondents dinner on April 25. Bradley also joined Irina after the Met Gala at Rihanna's after party which took place at Up & Down in the early morning hours of May 5.

Just last month, the Oscar nominee and the Russian beauty enjoyed a date night at Broadway's Finding Neverland. Bradley and Irina have apparently known each other for a long time after being introduced by mutual friends, and have been "hanging out" for a while.

Bradley was previously in a relationship with British model Suki Waterhouse for two years, but the pair split in February. Their break-up was only made public the following month but it seems Bradley and Suki are still good friends as they were spotted catching up at Coachella music festival in mid-April.

Bradley and Irina both just out of long-term relationships Photo: Getty Images

Irina, meanwhile, dated Cristiano Ronaldo for five years.The duo went their separate ways over Christmas, after which the raven-haired beauty spent her January birthday and New Year's Eve solo.