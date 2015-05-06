Ashton Kutcher may just be the world's best son. For Mother's Day, he made his "lifelong dream" come true of remodeling his childhood house in Homestead, Iowa for his mom Diane.

"It's my way of saying thank you to my mom," shares Ashton. "My mom has been the greatest influence in my life. My parents gave me everything. They went to great sacrifices to give me the life that I have and anything I can do to say thank you is the right thing."





Ashton completely remodeled his childhood house in Iowa as a surprise for his mom Diane Photo: Houzz

The renovations were completed through the home-remodeling app Houzz and shared on the website as part of an online series, capturing Ashton's mom's reaction to the surprise.

The Two and a Half Men star adds that he wants the renovations to reflect "how my parents live now" and "how they're going to be living with grandkids running around." Ashton and Mila Kunis welcomed their baby girl Wyatt Isabelle seven months ago, and Ashton's sister also recently had a child.

"Being able to do this for my mom, it's like a lifelong dream," Ashton says. "You know you grow up and you have a good parent, and I don't know that there's anything I could ever do that really says thank you, but trying sure feels good."





The actor transformed his childhood home as a surprise for his mom Photo: Houzz



"Oh my god, what on earth," she exclaims with tears in her eyes as she sees the bunk beds built for her grandchildren. "It's a house I helped build with my stepdad [Mark] when I was 13 but these days we've all moved out and kind of outgrown the space," explains Ashton, who is a Houzz investor.



Ashton's mom Diane was overcome with emotion upon seeing what her son had done for her Photo: Houzz



"I just had a daughter, my sister just had a new son. And I want to make it fit for the next generation."

Watch part one of the four part series on Houzz TV below: