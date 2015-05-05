Ryan Gosling finally eats his cereal in tribute to late meme creator

Ryan Gosling has paid a touching tribute to Ryan McHenry, a Scottish film maker and the creator of the "Ryan Gosling Won't Eat His Cereal" meme, who passed away at the age of 27 on Sunday. The actor posted a Vine clip of himself pouring a bowl of cereal and eating, pausing briefly to raise his spoon in a silent tribute to Ryan, who sadly lost his two year battle with bone cancer at the weekend.

Ryan became an internet sensation in 2013 with his memes, which showed short scenes of Notebook star Ryan appearing to refuse to eat spoonfuls of cereal. The funny clips, which played perfectly on Ryan’s "serious" actor reputation, quickly went viral.

To accompany his Vine on Monday night, the 34-year-old Hollywood star also wrote a touching message of condolence. "My heart goes out to all of Ryan McHenry's family and friends," he tweeted. "Feel very lucky to have been a part of his life in some small way."

A compilation of 'Ryan Gosling Won't Eat His Cereal' by Ryan McHenry





Vine user Ryan told The Verge back in 2013 that there was a reason for his Ryan Gosling project. "As a film maker, I like to have a conclusion to things," he said. "The only conclusion I can see out of this whole thing is to have Ryan Gosling respond to this. Even if it is just him eating cereal."

That same year, Ryan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, with only 800 new cases identified in the United States each year. He was candid about his struggle with the disease and shared videos and photos of himself receiving treatment.

My heart goes out to all of Ryan McHenry's family and friends. Feel very lucky to have been apart of his life in some small way. — Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) May 5, 2015



Thousands of fans have paid tribute to the internet star using the hashtag #RIPRyanMcHenry. A JustGiving page has also been set up in his memory to help raise money for the Sarcoma UK cancer charity.