After a seven year engagement, Amy Adams has tied the knot with her partner Darren Le Gallo. The couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in California over the weekend, it has been confirmed.

People magazine revealed that the bride wore a Marchesa dress for her big day, but no further details about the couple's nuptials have been disclosed.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo tied the knot over the weekend Photo: Getty Images

Earlier last week, an insider shared with the New York Post's Page Six about the couple's plans to wed, saying: "Amy and Darren are getting married this weekend in a Los Angeles in a ceremony that will be intimate and very genuine. The guest list is being kept very small and she has kept the location very much under wraps."

Amy, 40, and Darren have been together for 14 years and got engaged in 2008. The couple, who are parents to 4-year-old Aviana, have since struggled to set a date due to Amy's burgeoning film career.

The source added: "Amy and Darren had always planned on getting married, but her career has been on such an amazing trajectory, it has been hard for her to take the time out. But now she has deliberately taken some time off work to be with her family and finally get married."

The couple have been engaged since 2008 Photo: Getty Images

The couple first met at an acting class and have been inseparable ever since. "I know he's just completely capable and lovely, and beautiful and offers something I could never hope to offer just in the nature of his being," Amy said of Darren during a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair.

"We both have a very specific idea of what we want to do with this (wedding ceremony) in spring or fall, like in those months, but every time I'm busy working," she added. "I want something very family-orientated and laid-back."

Meanwhile Amy remains in demand on-screen. She will reprise her role as Lois Lane in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which is due for release in 2016. She has also signed up for The Justice League Part One, which is slated to hit cinemas in 2017.