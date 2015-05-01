Lady Kitty Spencer, daughter of Earl Spencer and niece of the late Princess Diana, stunned at the Downton Abbey Ball on Thursday. The 24-year-old was among a number of famous faces to attend the event in honor of homeless charity Centrepoint.

Kitty adhered to the glamorous dress code in a nude embellished gown with a ruffled skirt detail. Wearing her long blonde tresses swept to one side and with smoky eye make-up, she glowed upon her arrival at the event.

Lady Kitty Spencer looked stunning at the Downton Abbey Ball Photo: Getty Images

The beautiful blonde was in good company at the ball, held at London's Savoy Hotel. The cast of Downton Abbey were all in attendance and performed a unique Downton Cabaret for guests. Kitty took the opportunity to chat and pose for photos with cast members Allen Leech and Elizabeth McGovern at the lavish charity dinner.

The cast of the hit TV series dazzled at the event Photos: Getty Images

Kitty is not the only member of her family to show their support for Centrepoint. Her late aunt Princess Diana was an active supporter of the charity, and Prince William has since taken over her role as patron. The 32-year-old was noticeably absent from the ball as he is currently awaiting the arrival of his second child with Kate Middleton.

It is the second high profile appearance Kitty has made in recent weeks. The 24-year-old recently joined her brother Louis Spencer backstage at a Nicki Minaj concert in London, with the singer taking to Instagram to share photos from their meeting.

His beautiful sister @kittyspencer8  #LONDON #ThePinkprintTOUR A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 28, 2015 at 8:57pm PDT

"His beautiful sister @kittyspencer8 #London #ThePinkprintTOUR," Nicki captioned the photo. It appears Kitty's brother hit it off with the Starships singer, as Nicki later joked that Louis had asked her to marry him.

Check out our wedding photo.  ❤️ no honestly it was such an honor to have you guys.  A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 28, 2015 at 9:11pm PDT

"The Royal Family stopped by. @louisspencer Nephew of Princess Diana – he said he wants to marry me #London #ThePinkprintTOUR," she wrote alongside the image which showed her cuddling up to the handsome 21-year-old.