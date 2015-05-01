Jennifer Lopez certainly turned heads on the red carpet of the Billboard Latin Music Awards in a white lace jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad, but it was her tribute to the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez that left all those watching with a lasting impression.

The 45-year-old, who played Selena in the 1997 film, took the stage in Miami to perform an emotional musical tribute of the late singer's biggest hits in a seven minute performance. As old footage of Selena, who lost her life in 1995, played in the background, Jennifer opened with "Como La Flor" in front of an audience that included ex-husband Marc Anthony and his new wife Shannon De Lima.

Embracing Selena's signature style, J.Lo emerged singing "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" in pale pink leggings with bejeweled embellishment and a matching bralet top from Versace that showed off her enviable toned midriff. She completed the look with a pair of edgy cage-patterned white stilettos.

Joining her on stage as she did her iconic "washer machine" move, were Los Dinos, which is comprised of Selena's siblings Suzette and A.B. and widow Chris Pérez. Throughout the performance, the band and Jennifer got a bit emotional, but managed to pull off the beautiful tribute.

Jennifer even shared with NBC TODAY's Natalie Morales on Friday's show, "There is only one Selena. And there only ever will be. She's just one of those special types of artists that — with her music and her spirit and her heart — really touched people."