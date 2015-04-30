Kristen Wiig can do a great many things, but her Khaleesi impression? It could use a little work. The Saturday Night Live alum appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in full costume as Daenerys Targaryen, complete with a stuffed baby dragon, from the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

The Welcome to Me star is a little rusty on herGames of Thrones trivia Photo: NBC

Kristen, 41, gave her own spin on the beloved character, giving the famous warrior queen a more casual history (her real name is "Karen") and making up a few facts (favorite greeting? A nasal "Hi"). Adorably going in and out of accent, the comedian even attempted to do a rapid fire round in which she quickly answered questions about her assumed identity, in which she revealed that Khaleesi has "been doing some standup" about rocks and swords, but wouldn't share it with Jimmy as he likely "wouldn't get it."

The real Khaleesi, as played by British actress Emilia Clarke Photo: HBO

Kristen and Jimmy had a hard time controlling their laughter as they proceeded with the interview, with the late night TV host breaking down into giggles several times. It was apparently obvious that Kristen was doing a rather poor impression of the Mother of Dragons, but that's what made it so hilarious.

Former 'SNL' stars Kristen and Jimmy have a long history of goofing around together Photo: Getty Images

Kristen even treated the audience to an improvised musical number in which she incorporated a few of the elements of the HBO show, much to Jimmy's delight. More like a Reno lounge act than a Westeros production, it's amazing to see Kristen give her take on the fearless character.

Watch the video below: