Justin Bieber is so hot right now: singer set to appear in 'Zoolander 2'

Justin Bieber’s hottest new project steers clear of the music industry. On Wednesday morning, the 21-year-old singer posted a shot of himself face-to-face with Ben Stiller, sporting a spiky new hairstyle, that luckily is just a wig. He captioned the image, “@benstiller #Zoolander2 #itsawignotmynewhair.”

Photo: WireImage

The sequel to the original hit movie is slated for release in February 2016 and will feature a star studded cast including Christine Taylor, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz, Will Ferrell and Olivia Munn. It has been mentioned that ridiculously good-looking couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will also make a cameo.

The pouting Bieber — striking the blue steel pose made famous in the movie — is pictured in a tight white T-shirt and jacket, while Ben appears in a tight turtle neck. Justin posted the same image on the social network Fahlo.

@benstiller #Zoolander2 #itsawignotmynewhair A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 29, 2015 at 12:09am PDT



On Monday, the heartthrob alerted his Facebook fans that he was headed to Europe, and alluded to his role in Zoolander 2, currently filming in Rome. “Working on something big right now in Europe. To learn more follow me on Fahlo. He is so hot right now,” he posted. During his time in Rome, Justin is also enjoying the amazing food. After touching down in the Italian capital, he had dinner in the private dining room at Antica Pesa.

In March, Ben, who stars in the film as Derek, and Owen, known as Hansel, strutted their stuff on the runway at the Valentino fashion show in Paris, giving Zoolander fans the best hint yet that a sequel is indeed in the works.

Zoolander 2 will be released nearly 15 years after the last Zoolander film.