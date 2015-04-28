Drew Barrymore is loving every moment of being a mother of two. "I just think it's even better!" the 40-year-old actress shared with E! News. "Your heart just grows bigger. And you worry, ‘Oh gosh how am I going to split my love?' And there's just so much to give it's not a worry.”

Drew attended Safe Kids Day Photo: Getty Images

That is good to know for one mother who is awaiting the imminent birth of her second child — Kate Middleton. While attending an event benefiting Safe Kids Worldwide in West Hollywood on Sunday, Drew admitted her love for the Duchess of Cambridge. "She's so full of grace I'm sure she will be absolutely fine," she mentioned when asked to share parenting tips.

Drew posted this adorable pic with daughter Frankie Photo: Instagram

Most recently in the adorable world of Drew and her kids was daughter Frankie’s 1 st birthday. She, along with husband Will Kopelman celebrated with daughter Olive, 2 ½, and family and friends. "We actually had a party for her because funny enough, for all the kids' birthdays we were always traveling…so this one was actually at home and it felt very traditional," the blonde beauty said. "This year I did the Magnolia Bakery cupcakes and we got the "Let's be Frank" hot dog trunk and put an 'i-e' at the end for "let's be Frankie."

Happy first birthday to my sweet potato. My girl Frankie ! A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Apr 22, 2015 at 1:01pm PDT



These days, Drew is enjoying spending more time with her girls as opposed to on movie sets. She recently said that she is taking a step back from acting to focus on her Flower Beauty make-up collection, which allows her to work more regular hours. "Even on a work day I can wake up with my kids, go to work, come home, bedtime –there's a normal life there," she told More magazine. "And it's exciting when you have to go on a business trip, as opposed to a film when you're gone for months. I can't do that right now. As you add more onto your plate, particularly family, things have to fall off, or you won't be a good parent."