They may be 16 years apart, but these two blonde beauties celebrated their birthdays in style on each coast. Gigi Hadid entered her 20s in New York City while Kate Hudson threw a "hot mess"-themed bash with pals Jennifer Meyer and Derek Blasberg in California.

Photo: Getty Images

For the Maybelline model’s dinner at Red Stixs on Sunday, she was joined by 25 of her closest friends including best friend Kendall Jenner, Martha Hunt and Devon Windsor. Though Gigi turned 20 on April 23, she wrote on Instagram, “Couldn’t not celebrate in NYC… #20.” One very important person missing was Gigi’s boyfriend Cody Simpson, who is on tour currently in Europe.

Photos: Courtesy of Red Stixs

The group had ultimate privacy as they spent the evening in the wine cellar. After eating chicken satays, green prawns and lettuce wraps, they sang "Happy Birthday" to Gigi as she blew out candles on her Lady M Confections cake. And the fun didn’t stop there. The ladies posed with props and over-sized chopsticks before heading out around midnight after their 2-hour meal.

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Apr 26, 2015 at 8:52pm PDT



Across the country, Kate turned 36 on April 19 but celebrated with a bash on Saturday in the Pacific Palisades. The Something Borrowed star shared the night with Derek, who turned 33 on April 22, and Tobey Maguire’s wife Jen, who turned 38 on April 23. She wrote on Instagram, “No better way to celebrate a Bday then having a joint ‘Hot Mess’ themed party with @derekblasberg and @jenmeyerjewelry.”

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Apr 26, 2015 at 3:21pm PDT



Kate, who wore a hot pink mini, fishnets and loads of extreme makeup continued, “And let me tell ya, there were some very committed hot messes last night ;) Such fun! Love you guys.” Per Derek’s Instagram, Jessica Alba joined in on the fun. He wrote, “The party theme was ‘Hot Mess.’ (@jessicaalba was hot. I was a mess.)"

Barely Famous star Sarah Foster also took to Instagram about the party, “Our standard Saturday night usually looks like this HBD @katehudson, @derekblasberg @jenmeyerjewelry.”

Last night me and these lovely ladies had a threesome birthday party and the theme was 'Hot Mess' and none of us needed to go shopping for costumes @katehudson @jenmeyerjewelry A photo posted by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Apr 26, 2015 at 1:53pm PDT



On Sunday, Jen Meyer may have summed up the night perfectly, writing to her 183,000 followers, “Clearly needing to recover from last night with my two birthday babies.”

So it may seem blondes do have more fun!