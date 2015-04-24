Blake Lively appears to be in the midst of celebrating her own personal fashion week. Other than posts to her lifestyle site Preserve, the always stylish Gossip Girl alum has been relatively off-the-grid since the birth of her daughter James, with actor Ryan Reynolds. But all of that changed when the Age of Adaline star hit the town for a week filled with whirlwind press pit-stops in New York.

Blake Lively in Monique Lhuillier Photo: Getty Images

Fashion addicts rejoiced the blonde bombshell’s return to the scene, and spring inspiration boards everywhere grew to the tune of climbing costume changes in what felt like Guinness Book levels of style. Blake’s textile tally this week is holding strong at an astonishing 20 looks from luxury designers like John Galliano, Marc Jacobs, Cushnie et Ochs, and Monique Lhuillier.

More fascinating than perhaps her ability to change and be interviewed that many times in a single week and still smile let alone look ravishing is the level of taste present in each and every selection. Many of the looks were plucked directly from the Paris and Milan runway and come along with price tags exceeding that of a new car. Others were pulled directly from the entrepreneur's new Lifestyle site and e-commerce destination, Preserve.

One after the other we were blown away and left practically falling all over ourselves to get a closer glimpse at the 27-year-old in those high-waisted striped trousers designed by Olivier Rousteing of French fashion house Balmain.

Blake Lively in Balmain Photo: Getty Images

This level of luxury muscle behind Blake's red carpet looks is nothing new. The young star has modeled for the most prestigious name in the business, Chanel, and is known for charming the likes of two of the most powerful people in the industry, designer Karl Lagerfeld and the inimitable Editor in Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour.

No newbie to the style scene, the new mom took us on a week long, albeit drooling, journey inducing crazy-high levels of closet envy (among other things). Morning to night, the entrepreneur brought her fashion A-game.

