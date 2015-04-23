Watching Kim Kardashian walk down a red carpet or post her selfies on Instagram, it's hard to imagine her as anything but confident. The now outgoing and self-assured 34-year-old admitted that wasn't always the case.

When asked by NBC's TODAY host Matt Lauer what advice she would give to her younger self, Kim replied, "I wish I had more confidence when I was younger." The reality TV star went on to surprise the host by revealing that she used to be shy, adding, "Not really insecure, I was just really shy."

Kourtney & I with our dad! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 18, 2015 at 8:58pm PDT

Kim also opened up about her first love, admitting that she didn't know as much about love as she thought she did. "You think you know so much about love when you're really young and you look back later and probably realize it is not what you thought it was."

The mother of daughter North was interviewed on the show as part of a discussion with some of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People. Kim was joined on the list by her husband Kanye West, and the pair pulled out all the stops to attend the star-studded gala in honor of the list's release at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Kim was an honoree at the Time 100 gala Photo: Getty Images

It was a big night for Kim, who landed a place on the annual list after receiving praise from fellow female mogul Martha Stewart for her "energy, sexuality, drama, determination, impetuousness and happiness."

Despite being shy as a child, Kim is no longer lacking in confidence and posted a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram to mark Earth Day on Wednesday. The picture was taken from her new book Selfish, a publication dedicated to her unseen selfies, which is due for release in May. "In honor of Earth Day here is my best plant selfie from my new book #Selfish coming out May 5th! #Ivegotaselfieforeveryoccasion," she wrote.

In honor of Earth Day here is my best plant selfie from my new book #Selfish coming out May 5th! #ivegotaselfieforeveryoccasion  A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 22, 2015 at 8:09pm PDT

Kim will be back on TODAY with Matt on April 27 to discuss everything about her family to her approaching first wedding anniversary.