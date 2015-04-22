Outspoken and hilarious actress Mayim Bialik shared the heartbreaking news with fans that her father died on April 10 after being in hospice for two months. Explaining why she had been absent on social media, The Big Bang Theory star wrote a heartfelt message about her dad's passing. "I have been absent from social media because my dad died," she posted on Instagram. "Read about it: www.kveller.com."

Mayim posted this picture of her dad along with a heartfelt message Photo: Kveller

On the 39-year-old's site she wrote about her grief and how close she was to her father. "My father died. The second to last day of Passover. He had been in hospice for two months. We knew it was coming. We had months to process and love and grieve and rage at God and all of that. And then he died," she wrote on Tuesday. "I don’t know what I am ready to share. I don’t know that I am ready to share. For those of you who have lost a parent, you know how I feel. You tell me you do. For those of you who have lost someone else you were close to, you also tell me you know how I feel. But you don’t. Because you’re not me losing my Abba [father in Hebrew]."

The actress explained she is in deep mourning Photo: Getty Images

Many took to the comments section on her website and Instagram to send their condolences to the beloved star. "I appreciate condolences and care and love, but I am alone in the singularity of my loss," she concluded. "Jewish mourning is profound and I am deep in it," she finished her post. "I hope to be able to share more soon. For now, I am praying a lot. And remembering a lot. And crying. And also laughing. Because to every thing, there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven."