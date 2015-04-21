Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba made her home state proud as she finished the Boston Marathon on Monday in just over five hours. The Medfield, Massachusetts native and Boston University graduate wanted to make her athletic experience count beyond the court, so she ran for a cause close to her heart: cancer awareness.

Part of the Dana Farber Marathon Challenge 2105 team, the 33-year-old posted an Instagram photo of her racing shirt marked with the name of her friend, Andrea Trasher, who died of breast cancer in October. “Lets git it. #DFMC #WhyIRun #BostonMarathon #bostonstrong cc@danafarber,” she captioned the picture.

Uzo raised $10,000 for cancer awareness while running the Boston Marathon Photo: Instagram

The actress, who finished with an official time of 5:03, amazingly raised over $10,000 for the Cancer Institute’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research, which studies causes of cancer. Uzo even took time while preparing for the big event to visit the center on Saturday.

This is Uzo's second marathon, but first in her home state Photo: Getty Images

Two years after the Boston Marathon bombings, the Emmy award winner thought it was time to run her hometown's race after competing in the 2013 New York City Marathon.

“It feels like the right thing to do,” she told People magazine. “It still feel pretty raw, and with [the trial] it almost feels like a Band-Aid getting pulled back again. That’s where I grew up, where I learned what a marathon even was … to be a part of it, it feels particularly special.”