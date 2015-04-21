Celeb week in photos: Victoria Beckham, Olivia Wilde, Amber Heard and more

It was a fashion frenzy this week. Victoria Beckham took her 3-year-old daughter Harper to not one but two high-end events. Harper spent the day with her mother at her collection launch at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, then was with the entire Beckham brood at the Burberry ‘London in Los Angeles’ show at the Griffith Observatory.

Others seen catching up with the label’s CEO Christopher Bailey were Mila Kunis, Jaime King, who showed off her pregnancy in a sheer emerald green dress, and Cara Delevingne. Beyonce, who is collaborating with the shoe designer, supported pal Giuseppe Zanotti at his Beverly Hills store opening.

Across the country in Manhattan, the Lilly Pulitzer for Target launch had Emmy Rossum, Bella Thorne, Camila Alves, Kate Bosworth and Elie Kemper seeing color. Olivia Wilde also debuted her Conscious Commerce line at H&M in Times Square.

And with clothes, accessories are a must. Reese Witherspoon, Amber Heard and Olivia all donned one-of-a-kind pieces from the Tiffany Blue Book Collection for their dinner at ABC Kitchen. Olivia and Amber also were busy this week with the Tribeca Film Festival.

Amber premiered The Adderall Diaries alongside James Franco and Christian Slater. On the red carpet, Christian shared with HELLO! what drew him to the movie based on Stephen Elliott’s chronicles. “The father-son aspect of it,” he explained. “The subject matter of how we interpret our own memories and our own perceptions. I thought it was very fascinating subject matter to tackle.” Meanwhile Olivia was back in front of the cameras as she headed to the Apple store for a discussion about her film Meadowland.

