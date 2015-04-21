It's a great day for Full House fans. The show will be making a comeback in the form of a sequel, Fuller House, which will air on Netflix next year. Former star of the popular family sitcom John Stamos confirmed the exciting news on Monday, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The revival will be made up of 13 episodes and John, who has an ownership stake in the show, will act as a producer and is also said to reprise his role of Uncle Jesse in guest appearances. "We've been working on this for many, many years," he shared with Jimmy.

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, confirmed the Full House revival Photo: Getty Images

The 51-year-old explained that it will start off with a one-hour reunion and then be a spinoff series featuring other main characters who are set to return include Candace Cameron-Bure, who played DJ Tanner, Jodie Sweetin, who played her younger sister Stephanie, and Andrea Barber, DJ's best friend Kimmy Gibbler.

Talks are also currently in place with original cast members Bob Saget, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin. The American sitcom created by Jeff Franklin focused around the story of a widowed father Danny Tanner, who enlists his best friend and his brother-in-law to help raise his three daughters.

It is not yet known whether Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will return for the sequel Photo: Getty Images

The new show will continue to follow the Tanner family's adventures, but begins with DJ pregnant – hence the title of the sequel – and recently widowed, living in San Francisco. Stephanie and Kimmy move in to help DJ take care of her two boys while she prepares to give birth to her next child.

Candace could hardly control her excitement for the announcement after rumors had been circulating for a while. "The rumors are TRUE!! The Full House sequel #FullerHouse is coming to @Netflix 2016. You got it dude! Excuse me while I go dust off my shoulder pads and scrunchies," the 39-year-old posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Candace's co-star pal Andrea echoed these feelings. "WE'RE BACK! After almost 20 years...my bright tights are officially coming out of retirement," the 38-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of an old script. "The Full House sequel #FullerHouse premiers exclusively on @Netflix in 2016!"

John had been hinting at the show for months even posting photos on his Instagram in front of the famous exterior of the Full House house in San Francisco.

In a joint statement, executive producers Robert L. Boyett, Thomas L. Miller, and Jeff Franklin said, "The continued support of Full House fans of all ages for the last 28 years has been astounding. It is an honor and a thrill to catch up with these beloved characters and explore their lives today."

The execs added, "The love you saw on the show was real. The cast has remained a loving family off screen all these years. We are as excited as our fans to finally bring Full House back to life."

The cast has remained close for years Photo: Getty Images

The on-screen family remained close all of these years off screen with John, Lori, Andrea, Bob and Jodie all coming together to celebrate Jeff Franklin's birthday. And last July, cast members gathered to celebrate Dave Coulier's wedding.

Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content, added that the streaming service was "thrilled" to introduce Fuller House to existing fans, as well as entice a new generation of viewers.