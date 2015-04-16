Kendall Jenner on dad Bruce's transition: 'That is not for me to answer'

Kendall Jenner may be the little sister to Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, but the 19-year-old has proven she's a star in her own right. Gracing the cover of GQ, the brunette beauty opens up about growing up famous and dad Bruce Jenner while posing topless for the men's magazine.

Kendall graced the cover of GQ for their May issue photo: Steven Klein/GQ

“My life was always different growing up,” Kendall told the mag. “I mean, even before the show, my dad was who he is. He’s an Olympic athlete. And we were going to premieres, like Finding Nemo premieres, and we would be little kids, like, before the show, walking down the red carpet.”

Kendall and Kylie with dad Bruce in 2004 Photo: Getty Images

The model shot to worldwide fame after appearing on the family's show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, something Kendall knows will eventually come to an end. “It’s actually really hard for me to think of…but that day will come, and it’ll be fine," she said. "Everything that happens is still going to happen, just minus the cameras.”

Off camera, her father's rumored transition into becoming a woman has been getting a lot of attention especially with his Diane Sawyer interview set to air April 24. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel gave a short, but stern response when asked about the story, “That is not for me to answer.”

But, with all of the public criticism would Kendall have chosen not to be on the reality show? "Me and my little sister were placed in. We didn’t have a say. It was in our home. There was no way we couldn’t be on it," she explained. “Honestly, I can’t answer that question. I have no idea. I was 10 years old when the TV show started. I don’t remember what it was like before.”

Kendall says she grew up famous because of her family seen here in 2007 Photo: Getty Images

The cover star chooses to focus on her successful modeling career and even put her foot down with the film crews not allowing them to film her at runway shows. “I told them from the beginning, I was like, ‘Okay, love you guys, but we’re not gonna do this," she mentioned. "You’re not gonna follow me to shows, you’re not gonna be with me on this ride.’”

Kendall says this is the career she's always wanted Photo: Steven Klein/GQ

One thing is for sure, Kendall is grateful for the position she's in. "This is a career that I’ve always wanted," she stated. "And I mean, what else would I be doing? I probably would have gone to school to get the degree to go to work, when work was already there.”

The May issue of GQ will be available on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles on April 21 and nationwide on April 28.