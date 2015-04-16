Carrie Underwood and Julianne Hough show team spirit for hockey beaus

Carrie Underwood and Julianne Hough may have legions of fans, but they took on the admirer role by posting pics cheering on their hockey player men. Dressing in team garb and writing words of encouragement, it was clear both starlets are proud of their significant others' accomplishment of making it into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The American Idol alum got in team spirit by dressing in head-to-toe Nashville Predators gear for the first playoff game of husband Mike Fisher. Donning a hat, jersey and even themed sunglasses, the 32-year-old wrote, "Let's. Do. This."

Let's. Do. This. A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 15, 2015 at 4:53pm PDT



Just a couple weeks ago, Carrie shared a photo of her son and hockey player in the making. She first revealed their adorable baby boy Isaiah Michael Fisher by posting the sweet photo of their newborn on Instagram that paid homage to her hockey-playing husband. The image shows her sleeping son holding a mini hockey stick with the Nashville Predators logo prominently displayed to her 1.7 million followers with the caption, "The Predators are in the playoffs! Just waiting to get called up! #PutMeInCoach," referring to her husband's team win.

Photo: Instagram



While Isaiah may be the Pred's youngest fan, another former Idol alum brought her daughter to the game. Kelly Clarkson captioned an adorable photo of River in floral leggings, "River's first sporting event! #GoPreds #Nashville she's so excited haha!" She also shared a picture of her 10-month-old with husband Brandon Blackstock, but this time River added a team jersey.

River & daddy hanging at the game :) #GoPreds A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 15, 2015 at 6:10pm PDT



Another blonde beauty was also cheering for her hockey player beau. Julianne Hough proved her level of devotion for boyfriend Brooks Laich and his team the Washington Capitals. The Dancing With the Stars champion shared a photo to her 1.5 million followers showing a peek of a red jersey under a leopard print coat and her blond locks turned a shade of pink. "Rocking the RED tonight! …. and pink!….. and leopard," she captioned the pic. "#GOCAPS #playoffs @brookslaich go get ‘em baby!!"

Rocking the RED tonight! .... and pink!..... and leopard! #GOCAPS #playoffs @brookslaich go get 'em baby!! A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Apr 15, 2015 at 3:54pm PDT

“She got into town yesterday, so she will be there tonight, rocking the red,” Brooks said on 106.7 The Fan. The hockey player was recently spotted picking up the 26-year-old at Reagan National Airport with flowers and the couple's two dogs in hand.

Like Carrie's husband, this was the first-round in the playoff series. Unfortunately, their team spirit couldn't help their men score a win, but they sure looked good trying.