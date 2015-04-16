Pitch Perfect fans rejoice! The first glimpse of the Barden Bellas in action was shown at the MTV Movie Awards, when stars Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld and Anna Camp introduced a 90-second sneak peek to their upcoming sequel.

Hailee, Anna, Brittany and Rebel introduced the clip at the MTV Movie Awards Photo: Getty Images

The quick clip features the Bellas facing off against an imposing German group in a '90s slow jam sing-off, lending their voices to classic hits like “This Is How We Do It” and Lauryn Hill’s “That Thing.” It also shows that the girls haven’t lost their edge in the two and a half years since the original film was released.

Also despite the time that the Bellas had off, the fans remained. “I think that it’s become a phenomenon because people really love these characters and it’s a story about girls who really are themselves and there’s also singing and dancing and it just makes you feel good,” Brittany tells HELLO!. “I think that now there’s a lot going on and people want to leave the movies feeling better about themselves.”

Brittany shares the reasoning behind the success of the movie Photo: Getty Images

The 29-year-old, who plays Chloe, the leader of the Bellas, also shared if the singing on screen ever spills over to the actors on set. “Not really,” she admits. “We do so much singing in the movie that there’s not really a lot of singing when we’re not. We kind of just stick to making fun of each other.”

Brittany’s co-star Skylar Astin, 27, has his opinion on why the film has struck such a chord with audiences. “I think it’s a movie that really embraced what it was. It wasn’t a movie that was afraid to poke fun of itself at times and have a sense of humor about something that is so, you feel no shame to admit that you love that medium,” he explains. “It just came out at the right time and it had a good cast and it just worked out.”

It appears that their friendships off screen are as genuine as they are on screen, when both Skylar and Anna, who are a couple in real life, showed up to the red carpet in support of Brittany’s recently released movie Dial A Prayer. As for Brittany taking on the role of Cora in this indie drama, she shares: "I thought that the character was someone that I related a lot to and also it was something I hadn’t done before. I really wanted to challenge myself and play something that I could really sink my teeth into and it was such an amazing experience."

Skylar supported Brittany at her Dial A Prayer premiere Photo: Getty Images

And just in case a new Pitch Perfect movie isn’t enough to fill your a cappella appetite, Rebel recently told the Los Angeles Times that a third movie is already in the works and she plans to be in it.

Pitch Perfect 2, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks, hits theaters on May 15. Watch the 90-second clip below: