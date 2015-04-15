Sarah Hyland on her health issues: 'I was told I would never have a normal life'

Sarah Hyland may be a successful actress now, but the Modern Family star reveals it hasn't always been so easy. "I was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life," Sarah told Seventeen Magazine. From that moment it was her mother who set the brunette beauty on a path of success.

"And she said, 'You're right, she won't — but it won't be because of her health,'" Sarah, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 due to her kidney dysplaysia, continued. "When my mother told me that story, it resonated with me: If I can't have an ordinary life, I might as well have an extraordinary one. If you set your mind to something, you'll achieve it."

Photo: Yu Tsai

In fact, the 24-year-old admitted her fame and steady acting work was something that took time and patience. "Happiness, I've learned, comes from within," she explained in the May issue. "I am happiest when I am doing something I love. And I love Modern Family—it's the best job I've had in my 20 years as an actress. It didn't come easily or fast or free: It took me 14 years to land a gig like this."

Photo: Yu Tsai

The actress, who is currently dating Dominic Sherwood, had a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Prokop, but offered advice to young girls about moving forward. "When you're feeling vulnerable, it can lead to doubt and second-guessing. It will steer you away from your goals and your happiness," she added. "Once you have a goal, keep moving forward — even if you're taking baby steps!"

And Sarah wasn't the only one dishing out advice. Pop star Taylor Swift discussed finding strength in her life. “The things that set you apart from the pack, the things that you once thought were your weaknesses, will someday become your strengths,” she told the mag.

Photo: Yu Tsai

Even Michelle Obama has some inspiring words for teen girls. “When I first got to college, I was totally overwhelmed. I didn’t have any friends, and I didn’t always feel like I fit in," she revealed. "I didn’t know how to pick my classes or find the right buildings on campus. I didn’t even bring the right-size sheets for my bed. But I did know that I had to get my degree, so I made a plan."

The First Lady added, "I started seeking out people who could help me – professors, advisors, older students. I went to the multicultural center and started meeting people – people who are still some of my closest friends today. I studied as hard as I could to get the grades I wanted. And I didn’t let the occasional setback or stumble knock me off track.”

Photo: Yu Tsai

Other stars like Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez and Orange is the New Black 's Laverne Cox also share what they've learned about self-acceptance and self-confidence in the May issue that hits newsstands April 21.