In a new glimpse of Bruce Jenner's highly anticipated interview with Diane Sawyer set to air April 24 at 9pm on ABC, the former Olympic champion appears to speak for the first time about his rumored transition into becoming a woman saying, "My whole life has been getting me ready for this."

A previous trailer already sparked excitement amongst Bruce's fans earlier this month. The video included a voiceover confirming that Bruce's exclusive talk with the journalist and former news anchor will cover "the journey, the decisions, the future."





A short clip teases fans about Bruce Jenner's interview with Diane Sawyer Photo: ABC

ABC also released details of the upcoming show revealing that it will be a two-hour interview and would be "far-ranging and exclusive." It is expected to be the first time that the 65-year-old Olympic gold medalist will address reports that he is making the transition from male to female.

It was revealed that Bruce would record the tell-all interview in February, just days after he was said to have also started filming a new docu-series about the "journey."

Bruce will reportedly address rumors that he is transgender in the interview Photo: ABC

While Bruce, who divorced his wife of 22 years Kris Jenner in December 2014, has maintained a dignified silence after ongoing speculation about his changing appearance, his mother, Esther, confirmed that her son is transitioning to become a woman, and said she is "more proud of him now."

"It was brief and I said I was proud of him and that I'll always love him," she told the Associated Press of her conversation with Bruce. "I never thought I could be more proud of Bruce when he reached his goal in 1976, but I'm more proud of him now. It takes a lot of courage to do what he's doing."

The interview is said to come before the announcement of his docu-series Photo: ABC

Meanwhile the star's stepdaughter Kim Kardashian recently said that Bruce is "the happiest I've ever seen him." She added, "Of course we support Bruce 100 percent. He's our dad so we support him no matter what, and I think when the time is right, he'll talk about whatever he wants to talk about."

Bruce, who won a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, has maintained a low profile since he was involved in a fatal car accident in February.

Watch the new clip below: