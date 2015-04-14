Blake Lively looks forward to aging: 'It's tragic to be young forever'

Blake Lively has returned to work promoting her new film Age of Adaline where she plays a character who is immortal and doesn't age. "People are obsessed with beauty and youth and with looking and feeling young forever," she explained in the May issue of Allure magazine "But look at a woman who is granted that: She's trapped, because it's tragic to be young forever. And also, having a child makes you realize that we pass on for a reason. You think, I have to go, because it makes room for you."

For the time being, the 27-year-old is enjoying her new experiences as a mom to daughter James with husband Ryan Reynolds. "I feel like I've figured out the most important thing to me, and everything supports that," she said. The Gossip Girl alum also revealed why she and her husband initially chose to keep their daughter's name a secret.

Blake Lively said being a mother is the most important thing to her Photo: Getty Images

"It's her life. She should have her privacy until she chooses not to have her privacy, just as I got to choose and my husband got to choose." However Ryan has since revealed that the baby girl's name is in fact James, joking, "It's Butternut Summer Squash. No it's out there. It's James. Everyone knows."

Blake announced she was pregnant on Preserve Photo: Instagram

"That moment was really neat, and I was scared to take that picture because I'm very private. I had a feeling that we weren't going to get away with our privacy for a while," Blake revealed. "That was my way of owning that moment. I can't be someone like Beyoncé and be like – [her 2011 VMAs announcement]. But it was important for us. It was a struggle, because we want to keep our privacy, but we also don't want our lives to be exploited by other people."

While she has been busy promoting this latest film, Blake admitted breast feeding is her "full time job." She added, "I'm, like, driving down the road, pumping. Her other form of transportation was a private jet which she treated her mom Elaine Lively to on Monday. Sharing a picture of them posing together by the plane, Blake wrote, "Holy cow!!! Ridin' in style with my mama this morning. Rockin' Bellen Brand from @preserve_us."

Blake is incredibly close to her family and recently revealed that her sister Robyn Lively would act as godmother to her daughter, despite Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn sharing that she, America Ferrera and Alexis Biedel would fulfill the role.

Blake posed for an adorable photo with her big sister Robyn Photo: Instagram

But, there could be a chance for the girls to receive the honor for baby number two. During her interview, Blake referred to having more children saying, "If I can be successful at this [Preserve lifestyle site], I have security for my family and my babies."