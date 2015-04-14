David Beckham once again melted hearts when he was spotted out and about with his youngest child Harper. It's been a while since fans were treated to new photos of the daddy-daughter pair, but on Monday, David and Harper were snapped in Los Angeles feasting on an acai sweet treat, with the hunky model affectionately feeding the tot big mouthfuls.

At one point the retired soccer player teased his daughter, jokingly keeping the dessert from her. But feisty Harper, who has three older brothers, was having none of it as she made sure she got her fair share.

David and Harper Beckham were spotted at Sunset Plaza in Los Angeles Photo: Rex

The three-year-old certainly lived up to her status as a mini fashionista, wearing a bright pink T-shirt, embroidered denim shorts and purple flip flops. Smiling and giggling away, Harper looked to be enjoying one-on-one time with her dad.

David, 39, opted for an equally casual look for their outing at Sunset Plaza. The H&M model donned a hoodie and tracksuit bottoms and topped off his outfit with a black beanie.

Mini fashionista Harper Beckham looked her adorable usual self Photo: Rex

The Beckhams are currently enjoying time off work and school in Los Angeles, the city they used to call home when David played for LA Galaxy. It is also the city where Harper was born in July 2011.

While David and his youngest were enjoying their low-key excursion, his wife Victoria, 40, shared a snap on Instagram of her eldest son Brooklyn. The teenager had just spent the weekend at Coachella, and judging by Victoria's photo, the music festival looks to have taken its toll on Brooklyn.

Back from Coachella @brooklynbeckham x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 13, 2015 at 11:57am PDT

"Back from Coachella @brooklynbeckham x vb," Victoria captioned the image of her 16-year-old son collapsed face-down on the sofa.

In another photo, the fashion designer proved she still has the hots for her husband of nearly 16 years. "#silverfox x vb," she wrote alongside a close-up snap of David wearing sunglasses and sporting a bushy beard.