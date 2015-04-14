Ireland Baldwin is taking serious steps to take better care of herself. The daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger, revealed she is seeking treatment for "emotional trauma," according to a series of tweets she published on Monday evening.

Ireland is taking control of her emotional and psychological health Photo: Getty Images

"Apparently I'm in rehab for intensive partying soooo I'm just going to lay pretty low for a bit and maybe get some frozen yogurt," the blonde fashion model, 19, wrote. "I checked myself into Soba for two weeks to just get away for a little bit. I'm not much a party cat but I am here [to] deal with some emotional trauma and getting the intensive therapy I needed in order to recover."

The young beauty went on to say that was she checking into rehab in order to work on herself and gather the tools necessary to recover. "Right now I just needed a breather," she explained. "I need to overcome everything that I had been through and rid myself of all the pain I locked away in unreachable places."

The SOBA Recovery Center, located in Malibu, California, specializes in helping patients battle psychological disorders and symptoms of addiction.

Ireland cozied up with with stepmom Hilaria and dad Alec Baldwin in January, 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Ireland has found recent success in the fashion industry, modeling for brands such as Rampage and appearing in photo spreads for style magazines like ELLE. She's often spotted at high-profile events and was recently linked to rapper Angel Haze. As expected, she has had to get used to living in the public eye — and the pressures that come with it.

"I have battled many different struggles with self-esteem and body image issues," she wrote in 2013 on her Tumblr, after some criticized her weight. "Modeling can really help you feel beautiful! I also get compared to my Mom quite a bit ... [but] I AM NOT MY PARENTS. My mom is one of the most beautiful woman in the world. She is 5'9, I am 6'2. She is petite and fragile, and I am fit and…. more to love tehe. I have a booty, she has a thigh gap. "

The model is currently in rehab Photo: Getty Images

As for her recent revelation, not too many other details were released, but knowing Ireland — who frequently posts on social media — she'll share it with her fans sometime in the near future. "Someday I'll feel ready to share my story," she wrote.