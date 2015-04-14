Sofia Vergara sent co-star Reese Witherspoon to the emergency room

They may have become close friends while working on the film Hot Pursuit together, but Sofia Vergara revealed that she injured her co-star Reese Witherspoon on set, sending the Oscar winner to the emergency room. Reese experienced internal bleeding after a fight scene between the comedic duo.

"I push her and I push her and I kept telling her I think I’m pushing you too hard and she was like 'no do it real,"' Sofia said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Reese added, "I was like 'push me hard.'" Apparently the rough play was a little too much because Sofia admitted, "I was like this in the sofa and I popped her ovary."

Clearly lighthearted about it, Reese said, "It’s clearly something that happens in Colombia."

Another thing the starlets laughed about on set was Reese's attempt at speaking Spanish. "Well Ellen, I studied Spanish in high school for two years and I thought I did a really good job because I worked really hard on my Spanish," said the 39-year-old actress. "And I got to do the scene and I was doing the Spanish and then she turns to me and she started laughing so hard."

The mother of three went on to say that the Columbian beauty wasn't even polite about her attempt to learn the language. "She wasn’t even nice about it. She was like this is terrible. You sound terrible," said Reese.

This on-set moment made the 42-year-old Modern Family star have a revelation about her own accent. "Now I finally understand why I am so funny to the Americans." said Sofia.

After their hilariously revealing interview, Sofia and Reese paired up with the 57-year-old talk show host to perform a sketch called "The Three Sofias," in which Reese and Ellen tried their best to impersonate the Colombian native. They all wore the same pink dress with Reese and Ellen enhancing their curves with fake props. There was even a special guest appearance from singer Jason Derulo during the bit.

Watch Sofia and Reese's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show below:

Watch the Three Sofias sketch: