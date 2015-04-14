Lily James took her final bow as Cinderella in Japan this week. The 26-year-old actress stunned once again in Eli Saab for the Tokyo premiere. Another adorable blonde was getting ready for the release of her film with Scott Eastwood: Britt Robertson made her way to New York after the Los Angeles screening of their film The Longest Ride.

Meanwhile, also in Manhattan, there was a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion of sorts. Alexis Bledel showed her support for Amber Tamblyn at her Dark Sparkler book party. Robin Wright and Ben Foster came by Housing Works Bookstore Café as well to congratulate her.

And what’s better than one party to celebrate the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S6? Two! After having a blowout in L.A. last week, the festivities moved to the Big Apple. Gigi Hadid, Hilary Swank and Sophia Bush checked out the new phone while taking in a performance from Disclosure.

