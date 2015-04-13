Outspoken singer Pink wasn't going to let some critics get away with their negative comments about her body. The rock star took to her Twitter account after people criticized the dress she wore to the John Wayne 2015 Odyssey Ball charity event in L.A on April 11.

"I can see that some of you are concerned about me from your comments about my weight," she wrote. "You're referring to the pictures of me from last night's cancer benefit that I attended to support my dear friend Dr. Maggie DiNome. She was given the Duke Award for her tireless efforts and stellar contributions to the eradication of cancer. But unfortunately, my weight seems much more important to some of you."

Photo: Getty Images



The 35-year-old looked elegant in a black, ankle-length dress with a plunging neckline, but many took to social media to comment on the weight of the "Just Give Me a Reason" songstress.

"While I admit that that dress didn't photograph as well as it did in my kitchen, I will also admit that I felt very pretty," she continued in the post. "In fact, I feel beautiful. So, my good and concerned peoples, please don't worry about me. I'm not worried about me. And I'm not worried about you either:)… I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much deserved time off. Thanks for your concern. Love, cheesecake."

and my hubby says "it's just more to love baby" (and then I smack his hand off my booty cause we're in a supermarket) pic.twitter.com/Mnd6PIoKhK — P!nk (@Pink) April 13, 2015



Taking it one step further, Pink actually went on to poke fun at her haters by posting their misspelled and silly comments. She also posted photos with her husband Carey Hart saying, "and my hubby says 'it's just more to love baby' (and then I smack his hand off my booty cause we're in a supermarket)." She then captioned a photo with her daughter Willow writing, "Willow said to me the other day whilst grabbing my belly-'mama-why r u so squishy? 'And I said.."b/cuz I'm happy baby."