It's been whispered and rumored about for weeks, and now it will finally be out in the open. Bruce Jenner, who has endured months of speculation that he is transitioning to a woman, will discuss his current status with Diane Sawyer. ABC released a promo of the highly-anticipated interview on Thursday evening.

In the snippet, the former Olympic athlete is seen talking with the acclaimed journalist as a voiceover reveals that Diane will cover "the journey, the decisions, the future."

Bruce will reportedly address rumors that he is transgender



ABC has previously said that the interview, which was originally conducted in February, will be "far-ranging and exclusive." It will be Bruce's first time addressing the transgender rumors since they began a few months ago. Some believe he agreed to speak with Diane because of her involvement and support within the LGBT community.

Bruce, 65, was married to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner for 22 years before they divorced in December 2014. They have two children together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who have, like their half-siblings, found fame and success within the fashion and entertainment industry.





It is believe that Bruce chose to speak to Diane due to her support for the LGBT community

The Kardashian family has kept silent on Bruce's status, although they are certainly quick to defend Bruce from jokes and mean-spirited comments. Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian protected her stepfather after Jamie Foxx made a joke at his expense at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Bruce, Khloe and Kourtney pictured together in 2009 Photo: Getty Images

The audience groaned as the comedian poked fun about the former Olympian's rumored transition from male to female. "We got some groundbreaking performances here too, tonight," Jamie began. "We got Bruce Jenner, who will be here doing some musical performances. He's doing a his-and-her duet all by himself."

Khloe shared a similar sentiment, expressing her disappointment in an interview with The Insider With Yahoo!. "I think it's very mean, but you know, I wish him all the best. It is what it is," said the 30-year-old. "I know Jamie, so I think that's also why that's a really low blow. But, hey, guess that's what he felt the need to do for a little press."

Bruce's 2-hour interview with Diane airs on Friday, April 24 on Entertainment Tonight.