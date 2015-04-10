Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber get close in new pic ahead of Coachella festival

Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber enjoyed some downtime together on Thursday as they prepared to make their way to Coachella festival for the weekend. The pair shared a series of fun snaps to their Instagram accounts which showed them soaking up the sun along with Justin's dog Esther.

Despite many questioning the nature of their relationship after Justin posted an image of himself looking close to the 19-year-old model, the pair were quick to play down the speculation. "BFFs," Kendall tweeted after the image was shared, confirming that they are just good friends.

The duo were also hanging out with close friend Hailey Baldwin. The model shared her own photos from the gathering on Instagram, including one of herself and Kendall striking a pose in their swimwear. "Good start to Coachella," she wrote.

Justin has long been close with Kendall and her family, and even stepped in for a spot of babysitting by helping to look after Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason recently. The 21-year-old shared a picture of himself playing with the youngster as they played at a pool party.

"Mason is cool as a fan," the singer captioned the photo, which showed him about to give Mason a piggyback through the water.

Kendall's mom Kris Jenner was quick to share the image to her own social media accounts, telling fans: "#Mason & @JustinBieber family pool day!!! #bestbabysitterintheworld."

The matriarch of the reality TV family is very supportive of Justin, and wished him a happy 21st birthday on Instagram in March. "You are an amazing young man and I couldn't be more proud of you!" she wrote.

Justin has been making a concerted effort to improve public perception of him lately, and even issued an apology to fans for what he termed his "arrogant" and "conceited" behavior.