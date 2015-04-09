The usually bubbly singer Taylor Swift revealed sad news Thursday — her mother Andrea Swift has been diagnosed with cancer. The 25-year-old announced her mother's condition on her Tumblr saying, "I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer."

The 25-year-old explained why she was releasing the very private news to the public. "I’m writing to you with an update I wish I wasn’t giving you, but it’s important and I’m used to sharing important events in my life with you," she wrote. "This is something my family and I thought you should know about now."

Taylor and her mom share a close bond Photo: Getty Images

Taylor continued saying that her mother felt fine and didn't appear to be sick, but still wanted her to see a doctor as a precaution. "For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine," she added. "She agreed, and went in to get checked." The results came back that her mother had cancer.

Taylor spent time with her mom in New York before Christmas Photo: Getty Images

While it is not clear what type or stage of cancer the "Shake It Off" singer's mom has, Taylor hoped that by telling her story she could help other families. "She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they’ve got going on to go to the doctor, and maybe you reminding them to go get checked for cancer could possibly lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle," she continued.

Taylor's mom is her biggest fan Photo: Instagram

Taylor and her mother share a close bond and the two often travel on the road together for the pop star's appearances, something that may not happen as often this year. "She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour," said Taylor. "She’s got an important battle to fight."

Clearly in good spirits still, Taylor released a video of an Easter egg hunt she had with her brother that was set up by her parents. In the video the blonde beauty posted, you can hear mom Andrea laughing in the background. She also posted a gift she received from the Easter bunny (a.k.a. her mom).

When your parents arrange a competitive sibling Easter egg hunt, failing to take into account that their children are Ross and Monica. A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 5, 2015 at 12:56pm PDT



Always communicative with her fans, Taylor thanked her fans "for caring about my family so much." She added, "I hope and pray that you never get news like this."