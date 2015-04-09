Karlie Kloss announces computer programming scholarship for women

Supermodel Karlie Kloss proves she's got beauty and the brains by launching a scholarship to teach young girls how to code. The 22-year-old, who apparently loves computer programming, created Kode With Karlie, which will give young women a chance to attend a summer program for coding.

“I’m so excited to partner with the Flatiron School to launch the Kode With Karlie scholarship and give 20 young women a chance to spend two weeks with other coding students learning and having fun this summer," she told BuzzFeed. "If one girl leaves the course inspired to keep learning code, I’ll be happy!”

According to the scholarship website, the money will cover tuition for recipients to take Flatiron Pre-College Academy’s 2-week Intro to Software Engineering course, where students will learn to create an app. Role model Karlie took the same course a year ago, prompting her initiative to get other girls involved in the often male-dominated field.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a fashion model or high school student, understanding code is so important because it’s the language that runs our world," she said. "Young women are shaping the world we live in and code is a tool for us to continue to have a big voice and say in our future.”

It's clear Karlie is looking to venture beyond the catwalk. It was announced in February she was hanging up her Victoria's Secret Angel wings along with fellow model Doutzen Kroes.

High school girls aged 13 to 18 are encouraged to apply by uploading a video and telling the supermodel why they want to learn to code.

