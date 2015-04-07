Ahead of Andy Murray and Kim Sears' wedding this weekend, relatives of the tennis champion have opened up to HELLO! magazine about why the couple are a perfect love match. One excited family member, Andy's grandmother Shirley Erskine, has gone as far as to say that the artist is "the best thing that's ever happened" to Andy.

"The whole family has taken to Kim," said Shirley, 81, whose daughter is Andy's mom Judy Murray. "She's very attractive, very artistic and so supportive."

Bride-to-be Kim, whose father is British tennis coach Nigel Sears, has been going out with Andy for almost 10 years, after meeting him in 2005 at a party for the US Open.

The couple, who are tying the knot on April 11, quietly dated for a year before going public with their relationship. Over the years, Kim has been spotted cheering on her tennis pro love court side, while still running her pet portrait painting business after getting an art degree. The Scotsman proposed with an exquisite three-carat diamond ring.

Andy and Kim, both 27, now share a six-bedroom mansion in Oxshott, Surrey with their two border terriers. "When you see [Andy and Kim] in their own home together they just seem to be so suited to one another," said grandmother Shirley. "They go out in their welly boots, walking the dogs. We've always seen them as a pair."

The couple has decided to marry in Andy's hometown of Dunblane in Scotland, rather than in West Sussex where Kim grew up. The reception will then be held in Cromlix House, the five-star hotel that Andy bought in 2013 for $2.6 million and later refurbished.

While Andy's older brother Jamie, also a professional tennis player, chose to marry in the country house hotel itself, the Wimbledon champion and Kim have decided to exchange vows at Dunblane Cathedral.

Following the ceremony, Andy and Kim will make their way to Cromlix and be able to greet well-wishers, who are expected to line the streets in the hope of catching a glimpse of the newlyweds.

Andy, who is currently ranked number three, and Kim will have to put honeymoon plans on hold. After being defeated by Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open on Sunday, he will resume his tournament schedule in two weeks in Munich.

