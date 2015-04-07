Jon Snow of 'Game of Thrones' is a poor guest at Seth Meyers' dinner party

Who wouldn't love handsome Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) as a guest at their home? He's brave, dashing, kind, and possesses the perfect swoon-worthy hair. But as host Seth Meyers learned on Monday night's Late Night, the brooding hero isn't terribly good at dinner party small talk.

Photo: Getty Images

In the hysterical segment, Jon is seen ruining everyone's good time by bringing up too many of the issues that plague the fictional land of Westeros — and his own troubled family. Not to mention, he takes aim at New Yorkers' most beloved (and anticipated) time of the year: Spring.

"Spring has officially sprung," says a cheerful John Lutz, formerly of 30 Rock, while the dinner table laughs in agreement. The Game of Thrones guest just can't help but ruin the sentiment with "winter is coming," adding "you won't be laughing when the White Walkers rip you limb from limb."

Watch the full video below:



Game of Thrones Season 5 airs on HBO on April 12.