Cressida Bonas wants to be known for so much more than being the former girlfriend of Prince Harry. The budding actress, who dated the British royal for two years after being introduced by her friend and Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, has been single now for almost a year and is focusing on her new found fame as the next It girl.

The 26-year-old spoke about the intense interest in her relationship with Harry, which attracted the world's media for the duration, as well as after they ended it last April. "All that stuff is not real," she told the U.K.'s Sunday Times Style magazine. "It's really important to remember that all it is, is noise, noise that can be very loud at times."



The pair's split was reported to be amicable and they are said to have remained good friends. After all, Harry did recently attend her performance in The Importance of Being Earnest in London. She continued, "I'm a lion. I'm not tough, but I am strong. I'm definitely not a wallflower."

And ever the realist, she acknowledges that she has it quite good. She explained: "But if I ever feel like, 'Oh, my life!' or get upset by silly things like a photographer, or if someone has written something nasty that's upset me, I just think, 'Worse things happen at sea.'"

Since, Cressida has been working hard on her blossoming Hollywood career and admitted that she is a "strong, independent woman." In an apparent reference to being known as the prince's former partner, she said: "I hope the focus is becoming more about the skills that I have."

Cressida, known to her friends as Cressy, is no stranger to the world of drama, dance and music. Speaking of the environment in which she grew up, the daughter of Sixties cover girl Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon said it was "full of drama and music and thespian-like people".

The fledgling actress is currently the star in a 30-second fashion dance film for Mulberry alongside actor Freddie Fox. Later this year, the pretty blonde will make her film debut in Harvey Weinstein's new movie Tulip Fever, alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench and Cara Delevingne.

The Hollywood mega-mogul has predicted big things for her. "People will see what a fantastic actress she is," Harvey has said. "It will be the first of many roles for her."