Heather Mills 'amazingly proud' to break world ski record at age 47

Entrepreneur, environmentalist, activist – and now, Heather Mills has a new title to add to her list of achievements. The former model hurtled down a French mountain reaching a speed of 103.6 mph to become the fastest disabled woman on skis.



Heather, 47, who lost the lower half of her left leg and crushed her pelvis after she was knocked down by a police motorcycle in 1993, set the new world record last week in the Alpine resort of Vars.

The record was officially confirmed by French notary Robert Viguier and Austrian speed-ski coach Christoph Prüller, who trained Heather in less than two months for the event. Heather spoke exclusively with HELLO! magazine on setting the record: "I feel completely elated. It was such an incredible thing to do. I'm so amazingly proud of myself and my team. It’s a rare man who can give you the same thrill that going down a mountain at more than 100 mph can.”

Of course, Heather was cheered on by her tight-knit team of supporters. And she carried with her a good luck charm from her 11-year-old daughter Beatrice – a small heart-shaped pebble. "She found it on one holiday in Long Island and she gave it to me as a charm to keep me safe," says Heather. "I never go anywhere without it."

But, finding a spot to keep the charm proved to be more difficult than anticipated. "I had a specially made downhill-skiing outfit which is so tight that when I first put it on, I literally could only wear olive oil underneath so I could actually move," adds Heather. "I was then told I had to wear an Alpine ski suit under it, which I thought would be impossible. But, I managed to get them both on. The only thing I squeezed into a pocket was my little pebble from Bea."

Heather's record comes just after appearing on the British reality show The Jump, where celebrities try to master difficult winter sports. Her competitors included Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Phillips, the daughter of the granddaughter of the Queen.

Though she didn't win that TV competition, she has her eyes set on a bigger prices. She tells how she wants to compete in the new Paralympics in South Korea in 2018 saying, I'll be 50 then, but that won’t stop me.”

