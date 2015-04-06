All eyes were on Pippa Middleton at a party for Spectator Life magazine on Tuesday night. The 31-year-old sister of Kate Middleton, looked stunning at the event held in honor of the magazine's third birthday.

The pretty brunette stepped out at London's Belgrave Hotel wearing a purple dress from one of her favorite designers, Tabitha Webb. She accessorized with a coral belt, clutch bag and heels, and wore her long hair in loose curls.

Pippa Middleton attended a party for Spectator Life magazine on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images

Pippa has been a regular columnist for the magazine since 2012, writing about topics including food and wine. During the party, she happily chatted away happily to Andrew Neil, the former Editor-in-Chief of the media group that owns the magazine.

Pippa posed with British journalist Andrew Neil Photo: Getty Images

Prince George's aunt was last seen at the launch of the first ParaSnowball Ball in March, an event to celebrate Great Britain's Disabled Snowsports team and to help raise money for charity. The amateur skier gave a speech at the star-studded event, taking to the stage to say she was "honored" to support the charity.

Pippa attended the ParaSnowball Ball Photo: Getty Images

The columnist is often spotted attending charitable events, and is currently training to take part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride in aid of the British Heart Foundation. The Duchess of Cambridge's sporty sister will join fellow riders on June 21 to raise awareness and money for the charity which she says she is "passionate" about.