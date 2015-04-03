Does Taylor Swift have a new beau? The beloved pop singer, whose love life is constantly in the press, has seemingly found a new handsome man to spend time with. While a romance has not yet been confirmed by her rep, the songstress was spotted holding hands with Calvin Harris following a HAIM concert in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Taylor and Calvin, a celebrity DJ from Scotland, were surrounded by numerous photographers as they made their way to their car. According the reports, the celebs didn't seem to mind as they proudly walked hand-in-hand.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are believed to have hit it off at a BRITs afterparty Photo: Getty Images

Calvin, 31, was quite the gentleman: he was seen opening the car door and letting Taylor, 25, slip into the chauffeured vehicle first. The DJ was also snapped placing a protective hand on Taylor's knee as they drove away.

The singer was certainly dressed to impress. She showed off her petite figure in a tight black lace top and a pair of black skinny jeans.

Taylor and Calvin enjoyed a night out in Hollywood Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this week, Taylor was seen showing Calvin around Nashville. One excited fan spotted the pair and about, and it naturally ended up on social media. On Twitter, fan Adhan Pearl showed them both smiling as they spoke to a young girl and captioned it, "Cute overload."



Taylor was all smiles on Thursday evening Photo: Getty Images

While the talented musicians could be working on a song together, they were first seen around each other in February at the Brit Awards. Not long after, Taylor made her way to Las Vegas with besties Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and the HAIM sisters for a fun night out as Calvin performed at Hakkasan.