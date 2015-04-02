A day after it was announced that Cynthia Lennon — the former wife of John Lennon — passed away, their son Julian paid a beautiful tribute to his mother.

Julian, 51, posted a YouTube video titled "In Loving Memory," in which he compiled numerous intimate photos of his family from the 1960s, as well as pictures of Cynthia throughout her life. The heartfelt video starts with the lyrics, "You gave your life for me. You gave your life for love."

Photo: Getty Images

Some of the standout images include Cynthia and John with Julian as a baby (the couple split when Julian was three years old), as well as of Cynthia and John together as a couple.



Cynthia Lennon passed away at age 75 following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to HELLO! on Wednesday. Cynthia was married to the iconic Beatles member for six years. She was with their son Julian at the time of her death.







"Cynthia Lennon passed away today at her home in Mallorca, Spain following a short but brave battle with cancer," a statement read. "Her son Julian Lennon was at her bedside throughout. The family are thankful for your prayers. Please respect their privacy at this difficult time."

Cynthia Lennon, previously known as Cynthia Powell, met John Lennon when she was an 18-year-old student at the Liverpool College of Art. The blonde beauty married the beloved musician in 1962, and the couple had their son Julian together the following year, shortly before The Beatles made their incredible rise to fame.

Photo: Getty Images

Yoko Ono has spoken warmly of Cynthia, saying that she was "a great person" who had a strong passion for life.

"I'm very saddened by Cynthia's death. She was a great person and a wonderful mother to Julian," Yoko, 82, said. "She had such a strong zest for life and I felt proud how we two women stood firm in the Beatles family. Please join me in sending love and support to Julian at this very sad time."