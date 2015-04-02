First pic: Milla Jovovich gives birth to second daughter with Paul W.S. Anderson

Resident Evil action queen Milla Jovovich is now the proud mother of another baby girl. The actress gave birth to her second daughter with husband Paul W.S. Anderson on Wednesday April 1.

"Milla delivered her daughter Dashiel at 5:45 this morning," her rep told E! News. "Everyone is thrilled and beyond happy! Milla is in cuddle mode with her new daughter!" The actress then took to Instagram to make her own announcement and share a snap of her new bundle of joy to her 527,000 followers. "We are so proud to announce the birth of our second daughter Ms. Dashiel Edan Jovovich-Anderson today!!! She is 7lbs. 10 oz. and 20 inches long! We love you Dash," she wrote.

Milla Jovovich gave birth to a baby girl on April 1 Photo: Instagram

The couple have been together since 2002 when Milla starred in the first of six Resident Evil films, which have been mostly written and directed by Paul. And their little girl Ever, who is seven, will be thrilled to have a sister. Ahead of the birth, the Hollywood beauty revealed that Ever had been telling her not to buy any new clothes, "not because she's jealous, but because she wants to share. She keeps saying, 'Don't get anything new. She can wear all my clothes'. She's so economical."

The actress already has one daughter named Ever Photo: Instagram

Milla kept fit right up until the last weeks of her pregnancy because she is filming two movies this summer, one which is the sixth and final chapter of Resident Evil.





Milla kept in shape by walking almost 6 miles a day Photo: Instagram

Her exercise regime included walking 12,000 steps a day as advised by her personal trainer, which in practice meant that the actress was hiking six miles daily into her last trimester. The 38-year-old also ate a diet of fresh vegetables, chicken and pitta bread, with only the odd cheat days when her husband took her out for a meal.





Milla's husband has been supporting her throughout her pregnancy Photo: Instagram

To give her support, 50-year-old Paul has been hiking along with Milla and their dogs. On Valentine's Day, he also bought her a beautiful bunch of flowers. Milla posted a picture of her beautiful gift on instagram, telling followers "Feeling pretty special today. (These are) my amazing flowers from my gorgeous husband."