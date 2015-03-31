Doutzen Kroes shows off incredible figure eight months after giving birth

Just eight months after giving birth to her second child Myllena Mae, Victoria's Secret Model Doutzen Kroes showed off her incredible body while on the beach in Miami. And if her slender figure wasn't enough to celebrate, the 30-year-old was also in the hot spot to mark the six-year anniversary of meeting her now husband DJ Sunnery James.

Doutzen showed off her incredible post-baby body Photo: Getty Images

The Dutch beauty's rock-solid body was on full display as she donned a tiger-print one piece from We Are Handsome. She perfectly accessorized her suit with a stack of rings, bracelets, gold necklace and rounded sunglasses to complete the retro vibe of her ensemble.

The model and her DJ husband played paddleball on the beach in Miami Photo: Getty Images

Wanting to show off her enviable figure even more, Doutzen posted a cheeky selfie on Instagam laying in the sun exposing her famous derriere.

#goodmorning #miami #vitD #grateful A photo posted by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Mar 30, 2015 at 6:37am PDT



"It's a mix of genetics that I got from my mom and eating healthy and being active all my life," she told Harper’s Bazaar on losing the baby weight after the birth of her daughter. "I've always worked out and I'm young. You only hear the horror stories - that after a baby you never get your body back — but it's not true, it depends on your life beforehand."

Doutzen credits good genes and working out to get her body back Photo: Getty Images

The supermodel also graced the March 2015 cover of Vogue Netherlands where she opened up about life as a wife and mother to two children Phyllon, 4, and her 8-month old daughter. The images showed the family in their New York home and even a rare behind-the-scenes moment of Doutzen breastfeeding her newborn.

Doutzen and her beautiful family Photo: Instagram

Clearly not afraid to share her happy life with the world, the model took to Instagram in Miami to share a slew of loving photos with her 2.8 million followers of her cozying up to husband. "Enjoying a beautiful day #love," she captioned one where Sunnery is tenderly kissing her head.

Enjoying a beautiful day #love (picture @jeromeduran) A photo posted by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Mar 29, 2015 at 4:40pm PDT



It was only a few weeks ago, fans were taken by surprise when Victoria's Secret revealed that Doutzen, who has been an angel for the brand since 2008, would be leaving the lingerie giant.

It was announced Doutzen will no longer be a Victoria's Secret angel Photo: Getty Images

The brand's marketing officer Ed Razek denied rumors of animosity saying, "I honestly believe Doutzen is one of the most stunningly beautiful people in the world. And I always will. I have told her that many times."

Doutzen's exit comes at the same time as it was announced fellow angel Karlie Kloss would also not be renewing her contract.