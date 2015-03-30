Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton are very much in love and aren't afraid to show it! The songstress took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo of her kissing her husband. The couple, who married in 2011, was in a full-on lip lock as they promoted the controversial song, Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" by wearing hats with the title. "We love @littlebigtown," the 31-year-old captioned the pic to her 1 million followers.

Not only does she support fellow musicians, but the "Little Red Wagon" singer openly gushes about her 38-year-old husband as well. "I'm not sunshine and roses," she told Marie Claire . "Blake's the happiest person on the planet. He pulls me out of my darkness … Literally, everything is the best about being married."

This quality time for the country sweethearts comes in the middle of Miranda's nearly 30-city "Certified Platinum" tour. Meanwhile, Blake is prepping to host the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 19 with Luke Bryan.

Blake and Miranda have openly gushed about each other Photo: Getty Images

Another musical couple that wasn't afraid to show some PDA over the weekend was Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock. The two sneaked a kiss while at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28 in Arizona.

Kelly and Brandon were total lovebirds over the weekend Photo: Getty Images

The openly affectionate Kelly didn't always believe she'd be happily married though. "I never thought honestly I would get married or fall in 'love,' like they say in the movies," she told Terry Smith in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning With Charles Osgood. "You know, I never thought that would happen. And, not so because I didn't think it was true."

Looks like these ladies found their smoochable partners for life!