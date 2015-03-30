Sunday's iHeartRadio Music Awards were filled with unforgettable moments from host Jamie Foxx to country star Jason Aldean making his first appearance as a husband with new wife Brittany Kerr. And then there was Rihanna's bright green Versace outfit she wore debuting her new song "B---- Better Have My Money."

One lucky lady in particular, however, was the belle of the ball and that was Taylor Swift. The songstress walked away with three of the top awards of the night and also had several moments that will forever live in our hearts and on the Internet. From jamming out with Madonna to her many LOLs with Justin Timberlake, Taylor proved she is the reigning princess of pop.

Taylor sparkled in a Kaufmanfranco black dress at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Photo: Getty Images

For the ultimate collaboration, Madonna surprised everyone by having Taylor join her on stage to play the guitar for an acoustic version of her new single "Ghost Town" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The talented duo both donned corsets and tall black boots for the collaboration.

Madonna and Taylor Swift performed together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Photo: Getty Images

Judging by the two Instagram photos she shared with her 25.4 million followers, Taylor was clearly excited by the honor. The 25-year-old referenced her song lyrics in one, telling fans: "I might be okay but I'm NOT FINE AT ALL. #MyFanGirlLife #MadonnaAndTaylor."

Madonna also took to Twitter to thank Taylor for joining her on stage, writing: "@taylorswift13 Tonight was Taylor-made. Thanks for sharing the stage with me!! #MadonnaAndTaylor #iHeartAwards."

Taylor Swift was later presented the Artist of the Year Award by Madonna Photo: Getty Images

Despite fanning out over performing with Madonna, Taylor had her second viral fan girl moment of the night after accepting her first award for Best Lyrics for “Blank Space." She told CW star Gina Rodriguez, who presented her the award, “I’ve wanted to meet you for so long -- you’re amazing," while lightly touching and kissing her face.

Taylor geeked out when meeting Gina Photo: Getty Images

Nothing caught everyone's attention more than her initial expressions to the win for the award. The "Shake It Off" singer, who never disappoints with her reactions to her wins at award shows, had some fun with tablemate Justin as they animatedly shook their heads and screamed after her name was announced. Justin, who was presented the Innovator Award of the evening, then got up and pretended to make his way to the stage on Taylor's behalf.

A video posted by HELLO! US (@hellomagus) on Mar 29, 2015 at 5:55pm PDT



Posting another photo of herself clutching her final award of the night, Taylor said: "Living proof that you can be the @iHeartRadio Music Awards Artist of the Year and also a super embarrassing person!"

Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake joked around at the awards Photo: Getty Images

She may have ruled the stage with her performance and had some fun with Justin, but it was her heartfelt acceptance speech for Artist of the Year that makes Taylor one of the most beloved in Hollywood. "More than anything in the world, I just hope that any of the fans watching know how much I adore you," she said. "We've gotten closer and closer with each year, not further apart. Like, you make me so happy."

And from her reactions, she is one really, really, really happy girl.