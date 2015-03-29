It was a fun night out for Angelina Jolie and her two oldest daughters Zahara, 10, and Shiloh, 8. The trio spent their Saturday at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, California where the actress won best villain for her role in Maleficent.

Aside from all the sliming of favorite celebs like the Modern Family cast, the best moment of the night came as Angelina's name was announced. Both Zahara and Shiloh quickly wrapped their arms around their mother and had smiles ear to ear. Angelina looked just as delighted by the win as sharing the moment with her girls and hugging them back, before making her way to the stage to accept the trophy.





Angelina and her girls when she scooped a Kids' Choice Award Photo: Getty Images



Dressed in a simple black dress, the Maleficent star went on to give an inspirational speech to the young crowd. "I want to say when I was little, like Maleficent, I was told that I was different and I felt out of place, and too loud, too full of fire, never good at sitting still, never good at fitting in, and then one day I realized something, something I hope you all realize, different is good," she said. "So, don't fit in, don't sit still, don’t ever try to be less than what you are, and when someone tells you that you are different, smile and hold your head up high and be proud."

The 39-year-old, who enjoyed her first public appearance since revealing she had her ovaries and fallopian removed to prevent the onset of cancer, continued to the crowd at the Forum, "And as your villain, I would tell you to cause a little trouble. It's good for you."





Angelina's daughters enjoyed the night out with their award-winning mom Photo: Getty Images

Another pair that had a fun mother/daughter night out at the Nick Jonas hosted award show was Katie Holmes with 8-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. The two were having a ball in the crowd watching all the performers including Iggy Azalea with Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor. Suri could be seen trying to grab the orange confetti as it was falling with her arms wide open.

Katie brought daughter Suri and a friend to the slimey award show Photo: Getty Images

Others at the fun event were Jamie Foxx with his daughter Annalise, Emma Stone, who beat Angelina for best actress award, Jennifer Lopez and more.

