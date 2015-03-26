While we're used to seeing Hollywood starlets show off their perfectly trim figures, Drew Barrymore recently opened up about her less than perfect post-baby body. The comedic actress took a lighthearted approach when discussing the changes she's gone through since having children.

"You feel like a kangaroo with a giant pouch; everything’s saggy and weird," she told Glamour on Tuesday. "After making two babies, holy cow, does your body do some crazy stuff." Though mostly relaxed about the changes, the 40-year-old does admit, "it’s hard to stay positive and love yourself."

Drew Barrymore opened up about her body changes Photo: Getty Images

But having the ability to have children made it all worthwhile for the actress. "You think about how beautiful it is that you’re able to make children," she said. "When I lose sight of that, I exercise, read Dr. Seuss’s Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, and spend time with my kids. Then I start to see things that are bigger than myself."

The actress has two children named Olive and Frankie Photo: Getty Images

The Never Been Kissed star has two daughters Olive, 2, and Frankie, 11 months, with her art consultant husband Will Kopelman, 38, who she wed in 2012. And Will seems to fall in line with one of Drew's favorite looks on a man. "I love beards. They’re the sexiest," she said. "But, I will say that under no circumstances is a goatee OK."

Drew married Will in 2012 Photo: Getty Images

Having been in the industry since she starred in E.T. The Extra Terrestrial in 1982 at age 7, the blonde beauty has learned a thing or two about beauty secrets. "I feel perfect when I match my cheeks to my lips. It brightens up my whole face, that monochromatic color splash," she said. "I’m lost without Aquaphor Healing Ointment, as lip balm and for every other odd emergency."

The actress has nailed her role as a mom and is set to appear in the dark comedy Miss You Already, co-starring Toni Collette .