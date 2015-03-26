Downton Abbey will be shutting its doors for good to the television world, but a movie might still be in the cards. Masterpiece on PBS confirmed Thursday that the popular period drama that started airing in 2011 on ITV in the U.K. and PBS in the U.S. will no longer run after season six.

Writer and executive producer Julian Fellowes expressed his gratitude at being able to create the show six years ago, and admitted that he never predicted how successful it would become. "The Downton journey has been amazing for everyone aboard," wrote Julian in a statement. "People ask if we knew what was going to happen when we started to make the first series and the answer is that, of course we had no idea."





Previous reports suggested Downton Abbey would end after season six

He continued, "Exactly why the series had such an impact and reached so many people around the world, all nationalities, all ages, all types, I cannot begin to explain. But I do know how grateful we are to have been allowed this unique experience. I suspect the show will always be a principal marker in most of our careers as we set out from here, and if so, I consider that a blessing and a compliment."





Lady Mary Crawley, played by Michelle Dockery, has been on the period drama from the start

Fellow executive producer Gareth Neame added that, sadly, all good things must come to an end. "Millions of people around the world have followed the journey of the Crawley family and those who serve them for the last five years," he explained. "Inevitably there comes a time when all shows should end and Downton is no exception. We wanted to close the doors of Downton Abbey when it felt right and natural for the storylines to come together and when the show was still being enjoyed so much by its fans."

Gareth said the final season that is expected to air in the U.S. in 2016 won't disappoint. It will be full of the usual drama and intrigue but with "the added excitement of discovering how and where the characters all end up".





Maggie Smith (left) has previously said she would stay on Downton until the end

Season five of Downton, which features Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith and Michelle Dockery among other stars, had an estimated 25.5 million viewers. If Gareth has his way, there is a strong possibility that the Crawley family could end up on the big screen.

"Our position on that is we would be very interested in that -- it is definitely something that we’re contemplating. It’d be great fun to do," he said of a possible Downton movie. "I think it’d be a wonderful extension of everything that people love about the TV show, but I can’t confirm it’s definitely going to happen. It would take a lot of planning and thinking about."

The show has been a fixture in millions of homes since its inception and season six will surely continue to be the same. After all, viewers need to know if Lady Mary will ever love again!