Dolly Parton made a 12-year-old boy with Down syndrome's dream come true by not only setting up a meeting, but also singing a duet with the young boy. Gage Blackwell met up with the famous singer on Saturday at a restaurant in her Dollywood theme park, where the two talked and then sang some hits together.

Gage had his country music dreams come true after meeting Dolly Parton Photo: Facebook

"There are truly no words to explain how much it meant to Gage, myself and my family for him to get to meet Dolly in person," Gage's mother, Lynnae Blackwell, told TODAY.com. "Gage loves country music and for him to get to sit with and sing with someone he idolizes like Dolly was just heartwarming."

Gage even took to his own Facebook page to share his excitement writing, "This was the best! I love Dolly and I want to marry her!" The meeting was set up after someone at Gage's school saw a video posted on his page talking about how he'd love to meet Dolly and encouraged Lynnae to reach out to Dolly's business associate, Ted Miller. Within days, a 10-minute meet-and-greet was set up.

I met Dolly Parton!!!!!! She is wonderful!!!!! We sang together!!!!!! Posted by Gage Blackwell on Sunday, March 22, 2015

Upon introduction, Dolly told the young fan that he looked like Kenny Rogers before breaking out into singing "Islands in the Stream." Gage joined in with the country sweetheart and the two continued singing more songs together, completing a medley of beloved hits. "You sing like Tami and Loretta too," Dolly said. "You're just a very versatile guy. We make quite a team."

Gage's Facebook video of meeting the legend has gotten over 1 million views and he shares several more videos from the encounter, including one where Dolly gets everyone in the room singing "9 to 5."

Lynnae said she was "overwhelmed by the amount of love from her to him, with her just having met him," adding, "as a mother, that was just an amazing moment, to see how happy she made him."

During the conversation, Parton revealed she’s working on a Christmas movie based on the song “Coat of Many Colors.”