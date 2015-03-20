Inside Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson's girls trip with Kris Jenner

This is some trip! Kris Jenner joined close friend Melanie Griffith and her daughter Dakota Johnson for a fun getaway to Cancun. The trio were spotted enjoying the beach, soaking up some Vitamin D and taking some much needed rest and relaxation.

Both Kris, 59, and Melanie, 57, looked amazing in their swimsuits. Kris, who is never afraid to flaunt her assets, opted for a black bikini, while Melanie wore a floral two-piece. Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota could also be seen wearing a cream bikini while reading a book.

Sunset vibes with @melanie_griffith57 #amazing #blessed #beautiful #friendship A photo posted by @krisjenner on Mar 18, 2015 at 4:39pm PDT

Melanie Griffith and Kris Jenner snapped a selfie in Mexico

The sun seekers appear to be having the time of their lives, judging by Kris and Melanie's photos on Instagram. Kris has been sharing blissful snaps from "paradise." She captioned one selfie with the Hollywood actress, "Sunset vibes with @melanie_griffith57 #amazing #blessed #beautiful #friendship."

Returning the favor, Melanie posted a gorgeous photo of Kris looking completely at ease and enjoying her downtime. "My beautiful friend @krisjenner," she wrote alongside the shot.

My beautiful friend @krisjenner  A photo posted by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Mar 18, 2015 at 6:25pm PDT

Kris Jenner joined the mother-daughter trip to Cancun

With their idyllic setting of palm trees and gardens, Kris has certainly earned holiday bragging rights. The "momager" posted a photo of a colorful hammock and captioned it: "Today's office sitch ....#lazy."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's matriarch has also been enjoying alfresco meals, with one snap showing a table set in the garden. "Good Morning Sunshine!!! #yummybreakfast #blessed," a happy Kris wrote.

Good Morning Sunshine!!! #yummybreakfast #blessed A photo posted by @krisjenner on Mar 19, 2015 at 9:18am PDT

The stars have been enjoying some downtime on the beach and alfresco meals in the sun





All in all, this is one great way to spend time with close friends!