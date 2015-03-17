Liam Neeson's son on mother Natasha Richardson's death: 'It was devastating'

Liam Neeson's son Micheál is opening up about the untimely death of his mother Natasha Richardson in 2009, revealing his struggle to grieve. The 19-year-old admits he had a "delayed reaction" and the devastating loss affected his teenage years.

Micheál was studying at a New England boarding school when Natasha died after falling during a skiing lesson in Canada six years ago. "Of course, when it happened it was devastating," he told the Sunday Times Style magazine. "But in my mind, subconsciously, I either pushed it out or stored it deep inside. And so, within the next week I was like, 'OK, get on with my life'."

Unfortunately, the teen admits he turned to partying in New York after school to look "for self-gratification" and cope with the emotional pain. "Everybody said, 'This kid has lost his mom, that's where the problem comes from,'" he told the magazine. "And I was, like, 'No, it isn't, I just like to party.'"

The partying became too much and Micheál hit rock bottom and admitted he needed help. "Last spring, things just started going downhill," he said. "The people I was with, we were partying a lot. I couldn't leave my house. I was unmotivated, couldn't wake up in the morning. It was dark. I hit rock bottom and couldn't do anything."

He sought help at a center in the desert of Utah where he slept in a tent as part of treatment. "Not having the mother figure definitely set the balance of the family off," he admitted. "I am the eldest. When I was younger, I was more of a momma's boy , my brother was more of a dad's boy. So I took solace in my friends, just living with different families."

Now working as a fashion gallery curator in London, Micheál credits his father Liam to helping turn his life around. "He came from a small town, Ballymena." said Micheál. "His mum was a dinner lady at the school, his family ran a pub. It took him years to make it. He's an inspiration. He's a hard-working man, his mindset is still like his parents. I respect that."

Liam opened up last year about his own struggle over his wife's death. "[Her death] was never real. It still kind of isn't," the Taken star told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes in 2014. "There's periods now in our New York residence when I hear the door opening, especially the first couple of years ... anytime I hear that door opening, I still think I'm going to hear her."