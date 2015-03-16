Demi Lovato may be 22, but on Sunday, the singer celebrated a different kind of birthday — her third year of being sober. Demi has been very vocal about her journey and showed her gratitude to family, friends and boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama on social media.

"I'm still catching up to texts and congrats tweets," she wrote on Twitter. "Thank everyone who has supported my journey. I never knew sobriety was possible for me, but with the love and support I've been given from my friends, fans, and family.. I now celebrate my 3rd birthday. Thank you to everyone."

Demi celebrated being three years sober Sunday Photo: Getty Images

The "Heart Attack" singer even gave a special shout out to boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama for his love and support. "I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here," she captioned the Instagram photo of the couple sharing a kiss. "But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He's loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober... After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery... he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer."

Clearly proud of his girlfriend, Wilmer posted a loving message as well to mark the occasion. He wrote on Instagram to his 535,000 followers under a painting of a sunset: "Today, we lay another stone together... It is now 3 years since you said: I am more important then any past, demon, disorder or addiction.. Where you decided that YOUR life was worth living while loving yourself.. And I'm sure glad you did... I knew then the woman you've become now.. I am proud and honor to be front row to see the world you are about to change. I love you Demi."

Demi says Wilmer has helped her stay sober Photo: Getty Images

After a public battle with bipolar disorder, substance abuse problems, and eating disorders, the star, who recently launched her own skin care line called Devonne by Demi, openly discussed her time in rehab and her journey to get sober. "It's a daily thing; you don't get time off from it," she told Cosmopolitan in July 2012. "And if I feel like myself slipping back into old patterns, I have to ask others for help, which is hard for me to learn, because I really like doing everything on my own."

Happy 3rd birthday Demi!



