Mom Hilary Duff isn't afraid to show off her body! The 27-year-old posted a photo on Instagram Sunday showing her toned body in a bathing suit while on vacation with her close friends and 2-year-old son Luca. The actress snapped the picture of her smiling in front of a mirror in a black bandeau bikini. She captioned the image, "Hey #moms #westillgotit #loveyourbod."

Photo: Instagram

And even though she looked smoking hot in the bikini, she did admit to Health magazine that she too has health regrets. "Constantly worrying that my body is not good enough," she told the magazine. "I work my butt off in the gym — and, yes, it's because I want to be fit, but it also puts me in a positive mind-set. If I don't have that for a week, I start to get more agitated and impatient; I get in a funk."

No regets here! She also shared another photo of herself poolside giving the world a glimpse of her body and luxurious vacation. She told her 2.9 million followers, "Isn't terrible here…"

Photo: Instagram

Aside from posting her enviable body, The Younger's star also shared private snaps of her son on the beach. In the black and white photo, the two are sharing a kiss. "Never knew love before…" she wrote.

Photo: Instagram

Many of her vacations with Luca also have included ex-husband Mike Comrie. Hilary recently opened up about the split and said it has changed her view on whether people are meant to be together forever.

Hilary with ex Mike Comrie Photo: Getty Images

"Mike and I were very in love when we met. We both really wanted to get married. I'd been working since the age of 11 or 12, so making that choice at a young age seemed right for me. Maybe it wasn’t, but we spent the majority of our time together really happy," she told Cosmopolitan. "I don't want to sound bitter because I'm definitely not, but I don't know if people are meant to be together forever. Things happen over a long relationship that you can't always fight."